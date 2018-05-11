Looking for a job? 65 businesses seek employees at Osceola County job fair

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Residents and Hurricane Maria evacuees who are looking for jobs can attend the job fair Friday at Osceola Heritage Park.
Sixty-five businesses, including theme parks, resorts and restaurants will be at the job fair to help evacuees and other families find jobs.
In October, the county held a job fair where 120 people were hired on the spot.
Most of them were Hurricane Maria survivors.
“It's very difficult for a person to stay here without a good salary,” Lopez said. “It's difficult for the mom who has kids. They have to pay for the person to take care of them. “
Francisca Lopez has been living in a Kissimmee Super 8 motel along with dozens of other families from Puerto Rico.
“Our situation with the money; we can't afford to have an apartment here,” she said.
Lopez said she spends most of her days visiting doctors and taking care of her health.
“It's not easy here. It's not easy there. I hope people find a job,” Lopez said.
She plans to return to Puerto Rico in two weeks.
The job fair starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.
Are you ready for Friday's @OsceolaCountyFl Job Fair at @OHP_Venues? pic.twitter.com/YcG1H9RED3— Osceola County (@OsceolaCountyFl) May 9, 2018
