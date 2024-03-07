Looking for work? Volusia County to host job fair Thursday

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Anyone looking for a new job or a career change in the Volusia County area could find what they’re looking for on Thursday.

JobLink USA is partnering with Top Employers in Daytona Beach to host its Inaugural Daytona / Volusia JobLink Job Fair on Thursday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The job fair will be held at the Courtyard by Marriott, 1605 Richard Petty Blvd., Daytona Beach.

Employers will be hiring on the spot for over 100 job openings in all fields.

Admission and parking is free and pre-register is available here.

