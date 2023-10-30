Low-pressure area near Bahamas has small chance for development

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists continue to monitor the tropics.
Hurricane hunters discovered that low pressure near The Bahamas is not well-organized.
Meteorologist George Waldenberger said there is still a chance this could become a brief tropical depression.
But an approaching front should sweep this back out to sea before it could move toward Florida.
Also, a new low-pressure area may develop in the next week over the Caribbean, but we will monitor this.
