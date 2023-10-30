ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists continue to monitor the tropics.

Hurricane hunters discovered that low pressure near The Bahamas is not well-organized.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said there is still a chance this could become a brief tropical depression.

But an approaching front should sweep this back out to sea before it could move toward Florida.

Read: Pleasant, warm weather through Halloween

Also, a new low-pressure area may develop in the next week over the Caribbean, but we will monitor this.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates.

Low-pressure area near Bahamas has small chance for development (WFTV/WFTV)

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group