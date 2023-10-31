Low-pressure area near Puerto Rico has higher potential to become tropical depression

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists continue to monitor the tropics.

Of the two disturbances we’ve been tracking, one just north of the Bahamas doesn’t have much chance of development after encountering stronger upper-level winds.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the approaching front will sweep it farther out to sea soon.

A new low-pressure system gathering steam south of Puerto Rico is showing higher potential for developing into a tropical depression this week while moving toward the western Caribbean.

We’ll likely have one to two weeks to watch this disturbance to see where it goes and how organized it becomes.

The next name on the list is “Vince.”

