Low-pressure system in Atlantic could become next named tropical storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — A low-pressure system moving through the Atlantic is forecast to become a named tropical storm.

The storm system has a 40% chance of tropical formation as it continues to move west in the central Atlantic.

Timing is not exact, but it should become a tropical storm over the next few days.

Extended forecast models show the storm will eventually curve away and not impact the U.S.

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor the system and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

