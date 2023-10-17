Low-pressure system could develop while moving into western Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to monitor an area of disturbance in the Central Atlantic.
A low-pressure system moving west through the Atlantic could show tropical development over the next few days.
Data shows the system is likely to become a tropical depression as it moves towards the western Atlantic.
It is still too soon to tell what the storm system will do.
Forecast tracks show the system making a move to the north as it approaches the eastern Caribbean islands.
Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.
