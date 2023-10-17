ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to monitor an area of disturbance in the Central Atlantic.

A low-pressure system moving west through the Atlantic could show tropical development over the next few days.

Data shows the system is likely to become a tropical depression as it moves towards the western Atlantic.

See: ‘Incredible find’: 19th-century shipwreck discovered during road project in Florida

It is still too soon to tell what the storm system will do.

Low-pressure system could develop while moving into western Atlantic

Forecast tracks show the system making a move to the north as it approaches the eastern Caribbean islands.

Read: JINYA Ramen Bar to celebrate new location in Oviedo

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group