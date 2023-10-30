Low-pressure systems near Bahamas and Caribbean show chance for development

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are monitoring two low-pressure areas that could show tropical development this week.
One area is a weaker system east of the Bahamas.
The system near the Bahamas isn’t doing a lot as of Monday morning.
A front that will move through later this week should help push the system away from Florida.
Another system is also trying to form in the Caribbean and has a better chance to develop.
That system is well to the south of Florida and forecast to move to the west.
Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to track the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.
