Low storm risk for central Florida Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. —

As we track Andrea over the open Atlantic (and it won’t be around for long), we’re also tracking a rainmaker off the East coast.

The Storm Prediction Center has central Florida in a low (level 1) risk of severe storms for Wednesday, but we expect the highest chances to be west of Interstate 4 Wednesday afternoon.

The low off our coast will move essentially overhead Thursday into Friday, and this will increase our overall rain and afternoon storms with a continued low risk of some severe storms, mainly gusty winds and small/medium coin sized hail due to cooler temperatures above.

As of now, this doesn’t constitute a Weather Alert Day, but we’re monitoring the rest of the week.

