Lower chance for rain and storms Tuesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be a hot Tuesday in Central Florida.

The rise in heat will be due to less rain and storm activity.

Shower and storm chances will be isolated at best near the metro with a much better chance of late afternoon to evening showers at the beaches.

Watch: 2 disturbances being tracked in the Atlantic Ocean

Our area will be hot, but we’re not expecting any heat advisories.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 93 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Watch: Large amount of marijuana washes ashore on Florida beach

Heat index values in our area should peak around 100 to 104 degrees.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group