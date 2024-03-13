Luck shouldn’t be relied upon when it comes to road safety

SANFORD, Fla. — The Sanford Police Department reminds drivers about safe driving on St. Patrick’s Day.

The police department will be handing out a “Lucky Leprechaun” reminder that accompanies a written warning to drivers.

The objective is for drivers to view the written warning and lucky trinket as a way to understand the importance of safe driving during the holiday weekend.

Officers encourage drivers to keep the good luck charm in their vehicles as a reminder to slow down, pay attention, and not rely on luck to get them to their destination safely.

The “Lucky Leprechaun” initiative is a proactive step by officers to inform drivers about safe driving practices and help them stay aware of the dangers on the road.

The Sanford Police Department said that safe driving has nothing to do with luck but with making the right choices.

“Lucky Leprechaun” initiative will run from March 11 to March 18.

