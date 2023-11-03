Luxury Australian fashion retailer to open store at Mall at Millenia

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

An international luxury fashion brand from Australia will open a new store at Mall at Millenia later this month.

Sydney-based Zimmermann will open a 1,776-square-foot boutique at the mall, according to Public Relations Director Nicole Franco, with Public Relations Coordinator Emily Pavis further telling Orlando Business Journal the boutique is expected to open in mid-November.

A map for Mall at Millenia shows the space will be on the mall’s upper level, near its Grand Court, between the Michael Kors and Nightrider stores.

