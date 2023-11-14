Magic Buckets: Suncoast Credit Union partners with Osceola Magic to help schools

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The largest credit union in Florida has partnered with the Osceola Magic to help students succeed.

Suncoast Credit Union will join the team and the Osceola Education Foundation with a new initiative.

The program, “Magic Buckets for Schools,” will donate to ten high schools in the county.

Suncoast will donate $5 or $10 each month for every point that the Osceola Magic scores.

Two Osceola County high schools will compete for votes to win some of the funds and 50 Suncoast Smart Start Share Certificates for graduating seniors and teachers.

The vote percentage will determine the amount that each school receives.

Here is the schedule:

Nov. 2023: Celebration High v. Gateway High

Dec. 2023: Liberty High vs. Poinciana High

Jan. 2024: Harmony High vs. St. Cloud High

Feb. 2024: Osceola High vs. Tohopekaliga High

March 2024: NeoCity Academy vs. Professional and Technical High (PATHS)





The initiative will last through the Osceola Magic’s regular season on March 30.

