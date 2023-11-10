Magic CEO expects new arena naming-rights deal

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

At a time when the supply of high-end sponsorship inventory exceeds demand by an unhealthy amount, the Magic seem to be defying those odds.

Magic CEO Alex Martins told Sports Business Journal he’s expecting a new naming-rights sponsor — before the end of the year — for what has been Amway Center since it opened in 2010, replacing the old Amway Arena. Naming rights to the new building have been on the market for about a year.

“There’s competition even within Florida, and overall, the market is flooded with [sports sponsorship] assets,” said Martins prior to speaking at SBJ’s Media Innovators conference in NYC. “I feel good in telling you we’re happy about where we are. We’re going to end up in a really good place with our entitlement, probably within 60 days.”

