Magic co-founder planning 'significant' announcement regarding future of pro sports in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The man who helped bring professional basketball to Orlando may be planning to do the same thing with baseball.
In June of 1986, Pat Williams revealed the orange T-shirt announcing that, "We're on the way to the NBA," and now he may have his sights on Major League Baseball.
"Guys, the best spot for a baseball team is right here in Central Florida," said Williams during an episode of Central Florida Spotlight.
Mayor Buddy Dyer also said that he would be on board.
"You know I'm a fan and passionate about baseball," Dyer said during his own appearance on Central Florida Spotlight. "So if there is a way to do it, I would probably be down for that."
The mayor said he would push for another downtown stadium to complement the Amway Center, Camping World Stadium and Exploria Stadium.
"We're the largest market that doesn't have a Major League Baseball team or an NFL team," said Williams.
The release for the announcement teases that, "Orlando has been ready for this for a long time."
