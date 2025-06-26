Magic draft Jase Richardson with No. 25 pick in first round

ORLANDO, Fla. — With the No. 25 pick in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic drafted Michigan State guard Jase Richardson.

In his lone season with the Spartans, Richardson shot 41% from three and averaged over twelve points per game. He was also a member of the Big Ten’s All Freshman Team.

Jase is the son of former Orlando Magic guard and two-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion Jason Richardson.

Jase Richardson shot 41% from three in his lone season at Michigan State. Adding him and Desmond Bane from a shooting perspective should pay huge dividends. — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) June 26, 2025

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group