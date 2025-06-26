Local

Magic draft Jase Richardson with No. 25 pick in first round

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com
NBA Draft Basketball Prospective draft picks gather on stage for a photo before the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger/AP)
ORLANDO, Fla. — With the No. 25 pick in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic drafted Michigan State guard Jase Richardson.

In his lone season with the Spartans, Richardson shot 41% from three and averaged over twelve points per game. He was also a member of the Big Ten’s All Freshman Team.

Jase is the son of former Orlando Magic guard and two-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion Jason Richardson.

