The magic grows: Walt Disney World announces 2026 lineup

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World is gearing up for an exciting 2026, with ten new attractions and experiences set to debut, alongside nine returning festivals and special events.

Among the highlights, Frozen Ever After at EPCOT will unveil updated Audio-Animatronics figures in February, while Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin will reopen in spring after refurbishments. Guests can also look forward to the debut of Bluey and Bingo at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in summer, and Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will kick off the year from Jan. 16 to Feb. 23, transforming the park into a haven for creativity. Spring will see the return of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.

Summer promises even more excitement with Cool KIDS’ SUMMER, featuring refreshed attractions and interactive character-driven games across all four parks. Guests staying at Disney Resort hotels can enjoy free Disney Water Park admission on their arrival day, and Disney H2O Glow After Hours will return to Typhoon Lagoon.

In addition to the new attractions, guests can take flight on Soarin’ Across America at EPCOT and Disney California Adventure Park, showcasing scenic vistas across the United States as part of the country’s 250th anniversary celebrations. LEVEL99 will open at Disney Springs West Side, offering themed challenge rooms and art hunts.

Fall will bring the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will return to Magic Kingdom. Winter will see the return of Disney Jollywood Nights and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, along with the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.

