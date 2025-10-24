Magic host division rival Hawks

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic (1-0) host the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) at the Kia Center on Friday night.

The Magic are coming off a win in their season opener against the Miami Heat 125-121.

The Magic were led by their big three of Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero with 24 points, and newest addition Desmond Bane with 23.

This was the first time three Magic players had at least 20 points in a season opener since Paolo, Franz, and Jalenb Suggs did it in the 2022 opener.

The Hawks are coming off a 118-138 season opener loss to the Toronto Raptors.

The Magic and Hawks split the season series last year 2-2.

Tipoff for Friday night’s game is at 7 p.m.

