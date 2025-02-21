Magic look to extend their win streak to three games as they take on Memphis at home

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic (28-29), fresh off a 114-108 win over the Atlanta Hawks Thursday night, look to extend their win streak to three games as they host the Memphis Grizzlies (36-19) Friday night.

Paolo Banchero recorded his second-highest point total of the season, scoring 36 points while having 10 rebounds and five assists.

Banchero became the third player in Orlando Magic history to have multiple games with 35 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, joining Tracy McGrady and Shaquille O’Neal.

Paolo Banchero tonight:



36 PTS

10 REB

5 AST



Becomes the 3rd player in Magic history with multiple career 35/10/5 games (Shaq & TMac). pic.twitter.com/01pSWWCK8K — StatMamba (@StatMamba) February 21, 2025

“We wanted to come out in the first game and get a W,” said Magic forward Paolo Banchero. “We have another one (on Friday) against a tough team. So, we just have to keep it rolling.”

The Magic are 17-10 in home games and have a record of 6-13 against the Western Conference this season.

The Grizzlies are 15-13 on the road and have a 16-5 record against the Eastern Conference this season.

Tip-off at the Kia Center is at 7:00 p.m.

