Magic lose fourth straight despite Banchero’s heroic 41 points

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic (29-34) lost to the Toronto Raptors 114-113 Tuesday night at home for their fourth straight loss.

This also was the second straight loss to the 20-42 Raptors at the Kia Center by two points or less.

Paolo Banchero tied his season-high 41 points, including 22 in the final period.

“I think he was in attack mode,” Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said. “I think he made some plays down the stretch. He found guys as they were showing and attacking him early. Made big shots, made big plays down the stretch. Those are things that we are going to have to keep finding and finding ways to put the ball in his hands, make plays, continue to make the right decision, and I think those are just small pieces of it.”

Paolo has now scored 40-plus points three times this season, making him the first time since Tracy McGrady in 2003-04 that a Magic player has had three or more such games in a single season.

The Magic trailed as many as 12 points, and although they managed to have the lead with 4.8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

That’s when Ja’Kobe Walter hit a contested three-pointer with 0.5 seconds remaining on the clock.

The Magic attempted a tip-in from out of bounds but were unsuccessful.

The Magic plays their next game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at 7 p.m.

