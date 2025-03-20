Magic struggle from three falling to the Rockets 116-108

, Fla. — The Orlando Magic (32-38) lost to the Houston Rockets (45-25) at home Wednesday night 116-108.

During their recent five-game road trip, the Magic made at least 10 three-pointers in four of the five games, resulting in wins in all four.

Against the Rockets last night, the Magic shot 9/35 (25.7%) from the three-point line.

“Ultimately, that’s what comes to breaking zones down,” Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We got some great looks. Our guys are going to keep stepping into those looks. I really do believe we got some sprayouts for some wide-open corner threes, some open wing threes…You are going to get the great looks (with) P (Paolo Banchero) and Franz (Wagner) generating those looks. You have to be able to continue to step in and knock them down.”

Paolo Banchero leads the Magic with 31 points, scoring 20 points in his last 11 games.

The Magic will look to bounce back on Friday when it heads back out on the road to play the Washington Wizards at 7 p.m.

