Maitland approves $18M to build new public library

MAITLAND, Fla. — The Maitland City Council approved a proposal to build a new public library.

The new plan features a 20,000-square-foot, two-story facility with reading areas, meeting and activity rooms, staff offices, and more.

The new building will replace the existing 12,000-square-foot library.

City council members voted unanimously to provide more than $18 million for the new library.

