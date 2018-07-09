Major change in GOP race? Possible, DeSantis campaign says.

It’s been almost two weeks since the two leading candidates for the GOP nomination for governor of Florida squared off in their first debate, and if you believe the DeSantis campaign, not only did Rep. Ron DeSantis win the debate, the race has flipped.
Public polls heading into the GOP debate showed Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam with an average of a 19-point lead over DeSantis. However, an internal poll, provided to Eyewitness News by the DeSantis campaign after the debate, shows DeSantis now with a 19-point lead.
That’s a 38-point swing in less than two weeks; if it’s real.
The same poll also found President Donald Trump with an 89% approval rating within its sample of 800 people. Within that sample, 86% of respondents identified as “very conservative” or “somewhat conservative”, with 62% listed as 65 and older.
Any poll, even an internal poll, is a snapshot of a moment in time and contingent of a host of factors such as: who conducted the poll, what was the sample size, how were respondents contacted, how is the sample weighted, and more.
Florida’s primary election will take place Aug. 28, 2018.
