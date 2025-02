PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — If you plan to cruise this spring, you must check new age limits.

Carnival and Royal Caribbean now require anyone under 21 to travel on U.S. departing cruises with an adult.

Carnival says younger passengers must sail with a guardian 25 or older, while Royal Caribbean requires them to stay in the same room as adults.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group