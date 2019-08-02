Major Orlando intersection to close under I-4 for new bridge construction

ORLANDO, Fla. - I-4 Ultimate crews are closing a busy stretch of Colonial Drive for the weekend so they can demolish some old lanes to make way for a new bridge.
The closure is happening near the pedestrian bridge over Colonial Drive and will cause traffic in both directions to make several turns, instead of crossing under I-4.
The road will close for the entire weekend, starting at 10 p.m. Friday, and the weekend after that. The area will also close overnight from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. weekdays.
George Rutsyamuka said he's not looking forward to the new construction.
“Maybe some people are totally fine with it. I'm not one of those people.” Rutsyamuka said.
Instead of going straight on Colonial, drivers headed into downtown Orlando will need to turn right on Parramore Avenue, then left onto Amelia Street and then left on Magnolia Avenue.
Drivers headed out of downtown Orlando will turn onto North Orange Avenue, then Amelia Street and then Parramore Avenue.
Not everyone is upset about it, though. Some who live downtown said the work necessary.
“As long as they get the job done in a timely manner, I don't see it being too much of an issue,” Jacob Peterson said.
The Florida Department of Transportation said weather could delay the schedule.
