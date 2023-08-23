Man, 27, shot to death in Pine Hills; deputies seek tips

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Pine Hills, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 2 p.m., deputies responded to a reported shooting not far from Silver Star Road and Hastings Street.

Orange County shooting Deputies responded to Wyndham Lane in Pine Hills Tuesday afternoon. (WFTV Staff)

They discovered a shooting victim In the 2600 block of Wyndham Lane and said the man died at that location.

OCSO has since identified him as 27-year-old Erick Dervil.

Investigators did not release details about a possible suspect in the case or a motive for the shooting.

Deputies said the case is active and ongoing and are seeking tips about the incident.

They ask anyone with information to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

