Man, 65, accused of macing friend at boat ramp over belongings dispute

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 65-year-old man named Walter Chamberlin is accused of attacking a friend with mace at the Lake Jessup Boat Ramp.

The incident took place after the victim declined to keep Chamberlin’s belongings, which allegedly led to the attack.

Deputies report that Chamberlin was evicted, and the victim had previously assisted him with the move.

At Lake Jessup Boat Ramp, Walter Chamberlin allegedly assaulted a friend with mace after a disagreement over storing belongings.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group