0 Man, 70, killed ex-wife's boyfriend before shootout with deputies, investigators say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - The 70-year-old murder suspect killed in a shootout with deputies on Interstate 75 was a jealous ex-husband, intent on killing his ex-wife's new boyfriend, deputies said.

Salvatore Tirone killed a man at a Quality Inn Hotel in Citrus County early Thursday, and then then drove into Sumter County where the gun battle with deputies began.

Investigators said before the man got into a shootout with deputies, he got into a shootout with a good Samaritan shortly after officials say he shot and killed 64-year-old Michael Quirello.

Officials said Tirone drove from Broward County looking to confront Quirello.

The good Samaritan saw Tirone confronting Quirello and tried to intervene.

"When the murder suspect got over to his vehicle and the good Samaritan encountered him, he is a concealed carry permit holder, there was an exchange of gunfire," said Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast.

The sheriff said the good Samaritan prevented Tirone from killing anyone else.

Tirone escaped and was later spotted by a witness on State Road 44.

Instead of pulling over, the suspect led deputies on a high-speed chase.

"It's a very dangerous situation. We passed by a high school and elementary school and all these folks who live back here in this community," said Prendergast.

The chase went into Sumter County, where deputies tried multiple times to stop Tirone with stop sticks, but the suspect kept going.

He got onto I-75 and a short time later, deputies forced him off the road.

A SWAT team was called in and ordered the suspect to get out of the car, but instead of surrendering, officials said the Tirone fired at deputies.

When they returned fire, Tirone was shot and killed.



