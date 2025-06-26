Man accused of capital sexual battery sentenced to life in prison

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — 66-year-old Ralph Slone, who pleaded no contest to multiple charges including sexual battery and possession of child pornography, was sentenced to a mandatory life sentence.

Slone’s charges included seven counts of sexual battery on a victim less than 12 years of age, lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim less than 12 years of age, eight counts of promotion of sexual performance by a child, and eight counts of possession of sexual performance by a child.

The investigation was conducted by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are grateful that our victim and the family are spared a protracted process culminating in a jury trial,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said about the case. “The process is a brutal and often terrifying experience for them all. Justice is not perfect, but at least in this case it was swift.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group