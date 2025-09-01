Man accused of crashing into Florida Highway Patrol car while drunk

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies arrested a man they say crashed into an empty Florida Highway Patrol car on Interstate 4.

The crash occurred on the interstate near State Road 408 after a trooper had pulled over another vehicle just after midnight Sunday.

The trooper was not injured in the accident.

Deputies say the driver, Enrique Jose Morales Chavez, admitted to drinking before the incident and failed both a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer test.

He was charged with driving under the influence.

