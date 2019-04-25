0 Man accused killing parents, brother after paying Bulgarian call girl $200K granted $750K bail

SANFORD, Fla. - A 29-year-old man accused of a triple murder could be allowed to leave jail.

Grant Amato is accused of killing his parents and his brother at their home in January after a dispute about him sending $200,000 of the family's money to a Bulargian call girl.

Amato was granted a $750,000 bail Thursday afternoon.

TRENDING NOW:

Jared Shapiro, Amato's defense attorney, said Thursday that although it is unusual for a triple murder suspect to receive bail, his client is entitled to it because he has cooperated with investigators.

"He was unemployed at the time of his arrest, and we're not aware of any significant assets that he has to post bond," Shapiro said.

Prosecutors said they had sought a $25 million bail, because Amato is computer savvy, he could create fake travel documents and he faces the death penalty if he is convicted.

Read: 'I can’t contact the woman I love': Man accused of killing Chuluota family pens letter

"(The call girl) certainly is one incentive for him to leave this country and go to Bulgaria," Assistant State Attorney Stewart Stone said.

Defense attorney Jeff Dowdy said he sought a $150,000 bail, because Amato did not flee after the slayings and he has cooperated with investigators.

"There is still no physical forensic evidence linking him to this crime," he said.

Read: Police: Man who crashed into mother, daughter after robbing Winter Park chiropractor arrested

The judge asked if Amato can afford to pay his bail.

"We're going to explore that," Dowdy said. "We know he does have family resources."

If Amato is released after paying bail, he will be forbidden from leaving Central Florida and from accessing computers or the internet, and he must wear a GPS-enabled ankle monitor.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.