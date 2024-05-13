Man accused of making bomb threat at Cocoa church on Mother’s Day

COCOA, Fla. — A Cocoa man is charged with two counts of sending a written threat to injure or kill and two counts of disturbing a religious assembly after threatening packages were left at two local churches.

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Deputies said those packages were left at the entrances of Shield of Faith Ministries and Clearlake Baptist Church on Minnie Street.

The churches were temporarily evacuated.

Read: Multiple Orlando Red Lobster locations listed as ‘temporarily closed’

Investigators said the packages included numerous notes, but no explosives even though the suspect, 63-year-old Timothy St. Amant, referred to himself as the “donation bomber.”

Investigators say they also found the suspect’s name and address on one of those notes which led to a confrontation and admissions that led to St. Amant’s arrest.

Linda Crandall’s husband is the pastor of Clearlake Baptist Church.

Read: Delaney Avenue construction project set to begin, here’s what you need to know

She told Channel 9, “We will pray for that person. We will. But we also don’t want to have that happen again. And that that’s our main goal is so that whoever did it, you know, will find out that, you know, we love everybody. But at the same time, they’re certain things you can’t tolerate.”

St. Amant is being held on a $201,000 dollar bond.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group