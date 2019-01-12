Man accused of deadly Brevard County hit-and-run crash in 2016 turns himself in

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The suspect in a fatal Brevard County hit-and-run crash turned himself in Thursday and bonded out of jail Friday afternoon.
Darel Adams, 29, did not have anything to say as he exited the jail, but the Florida Highway Patrol shared new details of the investigation and arrest that put him in jail.
FHP located the suspect vehicle a short time after the 2016 crash and said it was in the process of being dismantled.
After more than two years of investigating by troopers and the state attorney’s office, there's finally been an arrest.
That crashed happened in West Cocoa in February 2016.
Investigators said 39-year-old Jason Rodeghier went out for a morning jog on Satellite Boulevard and never made it home.
“A lot of the DNA testing was inconclusive because of tampering,” said Lt. Channing Taylor with FHP. “However, other portions of the FDLE analysis took a lot longer we were successful and sent multiple items to FDLE for testing we were able to put the vehicle at the scene.”
Troopers said it all took time locating witnesses and collecting evidence like car parts and surveillance video that helped FHP investigators build their case.
According to investigators, at the time of the crash Adams had a suspended license and his Jeep was not registered.
