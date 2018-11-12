0 Man accused of fatally shooting woman, sexually battering another arrested, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man who Orlando police said fatally shot one woman and kidnapped another Saturday morning was arrested, the Police Department said.

Police said Ruddel Pierre, 25, shot and killed Tamalari Arnold, 40, around 8 a.m. along the 4000 block of Harwich Street.

Arnold was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said, where she was pronounced dead.

Pierre then kidnapped a 24-year-old woman by forcing her into a car at gunpoint and then sexually battered her, according to police.

According to the arrest report, Arnold was that woman's coworker, and had seen Pierre confront the victim where they worked earlier Saturday. She decided to follow the victim home from work to make sure she arrived safely.

Pierre followed the both of them, and when the victim arrived home, he confronted them and shot Arnold, the arrest report states.

Witnesses said they heard the victim shout, "Please don't kill me!" before Pierre ordered her into his car at gun point, according to the arrest report.

Investigators believed Pierre drove a 2018 maroon Kia Optima with the tag JPYN09.

Pierre is facing charges of first-degree murder, armed kidnapping, sexual battery and carjacking, according to the arrest report.

He's being held without bail at the Orange County jail.

Ruddel Pierre, wanted for homicide and kidnapping stemming from an incident this morning on Harwich Street, is in OPD custody. The kidnapping victim is safe. pic.twitter.com/p0JCEng6xf — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) November 10, 2018

