0 Man accused of human trafficking after woman forced into prostitution in Orlando, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies said a California man flew a woman to Orlando and forced her into prostitution.

That woman told investigators she met the man on Instagram and she thought he was taking her to a party.

He's sitting in the Orange County Jail Friday tonight.

Investigators said he brought the victim from across the country and then told her she couldn't go back home unless she worked as a prostitute for him.

The victim said it all started on Instagram when she began following the username "askin4it" about nine months ago.

Investigators said the profile belongs to 40-year-old Joseph Masinas, also known as “Mojo.”

The two were living in California and the woman said he invited her to "an all-expense paid trip to Orlando" and said they were going to attend a party.

Instead, the woman said she was taken to a hotel on South Orange Blossom Trail and was told "if she wanted to go back to California, she would have to prostitute herself," according to a report.

The woman said she met the men who paid to have sex with her while walking on South OBT.

She said when she refused to take part, Masinas beat her until she complied.

She said this went on for about three days until the woman called the "human trafficking hotline,” and met with detectives at the hotel.

Investigators said text messages between the two show Masinas got angry when the victim wasn't responding.

He allegedly wrote, "Ima show u a side of me u ain't seen" and said he was asking other "pimps" if their prostitutes saw her, investigators said.

Investigators arrested Masinas for human trafficking and forcing prostitution, among other charges.

The victim told investigators this wasn't the first time she has been trafficked. She said it happened to her in the past in California.

Investigators say this man brought a woman from California to Orlando and forced her to work as a prostitute. The woman says she met him through Instagram @WFTV @homersalcedo pic.twitter.com/zbAt2vFIN6 — Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) March 9, 2019

