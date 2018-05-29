Man accused of killing Seminole County nanny to appear in court Tuesday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of killing a woman who was working for a Winter Park family is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.
Scott Nelson, 54, is in the Orange County Jail, being held on first-degree murder charges, kidnapping with a weapon, burglary and carjacking, among other charges, in the September death of Jennifer Lynn Fulford.
Related Headlines
Read: Report: Man accused of killing Seminole County nanny violently hurt father
Nelson’s trial is scheduled to start in two weeks. There is a hearing on the case at 1:30 p.m. Watch it here when it happens.
Court records show police have a confession.
Earlier this month, Eyewitness News reported Scott Nelson said he was a serial killer and connected to bank robberies and that he’s never been caught.
Read: Documents: Slain Altamonte Springs woman was stabbed, suffocated
Channel 9's Shannon Butler will be in the courtroom. Follow her tweets for the latest.
>>> Download the free WFTV news app <<<
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}