  • Man accused of killing Seminole County nanny to appear in court Tuesday

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of killing a woman who was working for a Winter Park family is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

    Scott Nelson, 54, is in the Orange County Jail, being held on first-degree murder charges, kidnapping with a weapon, burglary and carjacking, among other charges, in the September death of Jennifer Lynn Fulford.

    Related Headlines

    Read: Report: Man accused of killing Seminole County nanny violently hurt father

    Nelson’s trial is scheduled to start in two weeks. There is a hearing on the case at 1:30 p.m. Watch it here when it happens.

    Court records show police have a confession.

    Earlier this month, Eyewitness News reported Scott Nelson said he was a serial killer and connected to bank robberies and that he’s never been caught.

    Read: Documents: Slain Altamonte Springs woman was stabbed, suffocated

    Channel 9's Shannon Butler will be in the courtroom. Follow her tweets for the latest.

    >>> Download the free WFTV news app <<<

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man accused of killing Seminole County nanny to appear in court Tuesday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Corrections officer rapes inmate, says ‘never see daylight' if reported,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tracking Tuesday storms as Alberto packs a punch

  • Headline Goes Here

    Listen: Little Caesars worker calls 911 after admittedly shooting…

  • Headline Goes Here

    What is the UV Index and how to your protect your skin from sun's fierce rays