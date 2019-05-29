Man accused of masturbating in Clermont Publix parking lot

CLERMONT, Fla. - A man is accused of openly masturbating in front of children in a Clermont Publix parking lot Sunday afternoon, according to an arrest report.
Tauren Nicholson, 31, is facing two counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition after allegedly exposing himself in the Publix parking lot on State Road 50, according to the report.
The report states that around 5:30 p.m., Nicholson parked a red Jeep Liberty next to another woman’s car and emerged with his pants down and genitals exposed.
The woman told Clermont police Nicholson began to rub his genitals, the report states. A 16-year-old and a 2-year-old were in the back seat of the woman’s car.
According to the report, Nicholson then drove off away from the woman.
Police tracked Nicholson’s vehicle down to the parking lot of the WoodSpring Suites, where he was staying, the report states.
