0 Man accused of pointing gun at children during Deltona home invasion posts bail

DELTONA, Fla. - A 19-year-old man accused of pointing a gun at children during a home invasion in Deltona is out of jail after posting $120,000 bail, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Brandon Aviles was one of four men who entered a woman’s home last weekend on Chippendale Street, pulled a blanket off her and pointed several guns at her, deputies said.

The men, who were dressed in black, demanded money and her cellphone, authorities said. Deputies said one of the men then held her three children at gunpoint while they were in bed and stole their cellphones.

Download: WFTV mobile apps

Deputies said the men fled, but about two hours later, they were able to track one of the phones to a home on Stillwater Avenue.

Detectives said they obtained a search warrant for the home where they found Aviles and the two of the victims’ phones.

Deputies said they also found a pair of black pants, a black shirt and a black do-rag, which was consistent with the dark-clothing description provided by the victims.

Authorities said deputies used a license plate reader system which revealed that Aviles’ car hit a tag reader on Normandy Boulevard while heading north, away from the victim’s house, putting him in the area of the robbery around the time it occurred.

Read: Gunman sought after man shot, killed in DeLand home

Aviles was charged with home invasion robbery with a weapon, two counts of false imprisonment, one count of false imprisonment of a child under 13, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony and grand theft.

He was booked at the Volusia County Branch Jail on Sunday afternoon and released Monday afternoon after bail.

Detectives said they are searching for the other three men. The investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.