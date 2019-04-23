Man accused of robbing Kissimmee hotel at gunpoint, deputies say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A man was arrested after Osceola County deputies said he robbed a hotel just off U.S. 192 at gunpoint earlier this month, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Asante McGee, 21, is facing a charge of armed robbery, jail records show.
According to deputies, McGee can be seen on surveillance video robbing the Econo Lodge at 2934 Polynesian Isle Blvd. at gun point on April 16.
Deputies said they apprehended McGee while conducting a zero-tolerance operation where deputies were able to spot him at a bus stop along U.S. 192 on Monday.
Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.
