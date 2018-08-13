Man accused of sexually battering girl after following her to Daytona Beach Shores hotel room

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - A 23-year-old man was arrested after being accused of forcing his way into a 14-year-old girl's Daytona Beach Shores hotel room Saturday and sexually battering her, according to police.
Detectives said Nelson Hernandez-Garcia followed the girl into an elevator at the El Caribe Resort and rode it up with her to the fourth floor before battering her.
Video surveillance shows Hernandez-Garcia following the girl from the pool area onto the elevator, according to police.
Hernandez-Garcia voluntarily spoke with detectives, officials said, before they placed him under arrest.
The investigation is ongoing.
Hernandez is currently being held without bond at the Volusia County Jail. pic.twitter.com/ivp45gV9bA— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) August 13, 2018
Police say he’s from El Salvador but has lived in Georgia for the past year. He does not speak English and police used an interpreter when interviewing him.— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) August 13, 2018
