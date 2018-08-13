  • Man accused of sexually battering girl after following her to Daytona Beach Shores hotel room

    By: Chip Skambis , Michael Springer

    Updated:

    DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - A 23-year-old man was arrested after being accused of forcing his way into a 14-year-old girl's Daytona Beach Shores hotel room Saturday and sexually battering her, according to police. 

    Detectives said Nelson Hernandez-Garcia followed the girl into an elevator at the El Caribe Resort and rode it up with her to the fourth floor before battering her.

    Related Headlines

    Read: Man in Florida parking lot shooting who claimed 'stand your ground' charged with manslaughter

    Video surveillance shows Hernandez-Garcia following the girl from the pool area onto the elevator, according to police. 

    Hernandez-Garcia voluntarily spoke with detectives, officials said, before they placed him under arrest. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories