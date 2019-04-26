0 Man accused of touching himself in front of teenage girl arrested in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of touching himself in front of a 13-year-old girl is in the Orange County jail.

Wilfredo Nazario Jr., 35, is facing felony charges for accusations that he touched himself sexually while approaching the teen.

His arrest comes more than two months after deputies released video of a suspect, and car in the case.

The alleged incident happened in the morning on a school day near Union Park Middle School.

After more than two months, detectives are now working to find out if there are any more victims.

Detectives released surveillance video of the suspect and a red four-door Toyota.

In the video, a man is seen pulling down his pants before getting back in the car.

Investigators said he had removed the license plate.

At the time, the school district sent out a message warning parents about what happened.

WFTV looked into Nazario's criminal history and found at least three other arrests for similar allegations.

He was adjudicated guilty for a 2015 incident of exposing sexual organs in Osceola County and for a 2015 incident in Orange County for exposing himself sexually in a parking lot on International Drive.

He was also arrested another time in 2015 in Orange County for touching himself sexually in front of an elderly or disabled adult. But prosecutors in that case did not pursue the charges and the case was closed.

Nazario is being held at the Orange County Jail without bond.

