Man accused of striking parking attendant over ticket in Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — An Orlando man was arrested in Cocoa Beach over the weekend after police say his anger over a parking ticket turned violent.

Police say Scott Niele, 55, got a parking citation for exceeding the posted time limit Saturday afternoon.

Police say Niele became agitated, approached the parking enforcement specialist’s vehicle, and started yelling through the driver’s side window. Police say he threw the citation into the vehicle, striking the parking enforcement specialist in the face with his hand while doing so.

He was caught shortly after while driving away on State Road 528, just outside Brevard County.

Niele was charged with battery on a person 65 or older and burglary with battery. He was booked into the Brevard County jail.

“I am disgusted by the actions of Mr. Niele. We are talking about a civil parking fine for a violation he self admittedly committed. We have millions of tourists through our city every year and have never dealt with this type of behavior towards our parking enforcement folks,” said Chief Wes Mullins.

