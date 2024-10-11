Man accused of trying to defraud elderly man out of $100K arrested after sting operation

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of trying to defraud an elderly man of over $100,000 was arrested after a sting operation in Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Victor Lawrence, 33, called a 78-year-old man on Sept. 24 and told him he owed money to the IRS.

Court documents say Lawrence told the victim he owed $18,000 to the IRS and said he needed to meet with an agent named “Jack” at the Square Meal restaurant in Salt Springs, use a code word and deliver the money.

Police say the victim went to meet Lawrence, who was posing as “Jack” and gave the money up.

Lawrence allegedly continued to contact the victim and ask for more money, this time looking for $43,500. A man impersonating a Regions Bank employee was also making efforts to contact the victim.

Police were alerted and told the victim to set up a second meeting at Salt Spring Pizza to hand off the money. In this meeting, police provided the victim with a box that did not contain the money, but appeared to.

The victim met Lawrence and used a code word again. Police say Lawrence took the box and went back to his vehicle where detectives arrested him.

A Glock 17, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found by arresting officers.

Police say Lawrence admitted to being a part of a larger criminal network doing these scams. They say he has been a part of operations in Florida and North Carolina.

He is being held at the Marion County Jail without bond.

