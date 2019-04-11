  • Man allegedly stole Disney Magic Band during burglary, then rode Buzz Lightyear, police say

    By: Kelly Healey

    WINTER PARK, Fla. - Sometimes, even law enforcement officers shake their heads in disbelief at some of the bizarre crimes that happen in Florida.

    The Winter Park Police Department said officers are searching for a man who was allegedly involved in a residential burglary and stole a Disney Magic Band.

    Well, as many know, except for the accused burglar, Disney Magic Bands are trackable, and the man was caught on a Disney camera riding Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin at the Magic Kingdom, police said. 

    Winter Park police took to Twitter to ask for the public’s help to identify him, using a face palm emoji after writing: “Not Galactic Heroes.”    

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Winter Park Police Department at 407-644-1313.

     

