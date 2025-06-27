Man arrested, accused of photographing women in Palm Bay

PALM BAY, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection with a voyeurism case in Palm Bay.

Joshua Barley, 30, was arrested Thursday on charges of digital voyeurism, false imprisonment and battery. He is currently being held without bail in the Brevard County jail.

The investigation began in November when Palm Bay police received calls about a suspicious man approaching and photographing women in the Turkey Creek Sanctuary.

Detectives later identified Barley as the suspect. They also linked him to several similar incidents leading back to August 2023.

