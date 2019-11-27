Man arrested after committing arson, stealing fire vehicle, police say

COCOA, Fla. - A man is in custody Wednesday after he committed arson and felony criminal mischief in Cocoa and Rockledge, police said.
The Cocoa Police Department believes Michael Simpson is connected to a series of arsons in the downtown area of Cocoa. He is also believed to have stolen a fire vehicle.
On Saturday night, officers began investigating a series of fire calls and the theft of a fire vehicle.
Firefighters said they responded to 640 Brevard Ave. for a reported fire in a dumpster.
While emergency crews managed the scene, another call was received for a fire in a trash bin at a pavilion at Lee Wenner Park.
Officials said a third call was received about 45 minutes after the first after a fire alarm went off at 225 King St.
Police said while they were searching the area for suspicious persons, they learned the vehicle assigned to the district chief was stolen from the scene on King Street. The suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled the area.
On Tuesday, Rockledge officers arrested Simpson and contacted Cocoa detectives, who said he matched a description of a man they were looking for.
Simpson was transported to the Brevard County Jail and was placed on a $17,500 bail.
Detectives said they are continuing to investigate and additional charges against Simpson are pending.
