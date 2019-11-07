Man arrested after contacting police, confessing to killing 2 people in Marion County, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 25-year-old man called the Ocala Police Department on Tuesday and confessed to killing two people on Halloween, according to Marion County deputies.
According to his arrest report, Jason Cole, of Ocala, told the detective he spoke to that he killed the men in self-defense. Cole is now facing two counts of second-degree murder and is being held at the Marion County Jail on no bond.
Related Headlines
Deputies said Cole is accused of killing Michael White, 22, and Lezhan Studivant, 23.
READ: 2 people die after being shot in vehicle near Ocala
Deputies said the men were dropped off at a Marion County hospital with gunshot wounds by someone who witnessed the shooting. Both men were pronounced dead.
According to the report, the shooting happened during an argument in a car.
Deputies said Cole hit Studivant with a gun, then shot him multiple times before turning the gun on White and shooting him, as well.
Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}