Man arrested after deadly shooting in vacant lot in Ocala, police say

OCALA, Fla. — Police in Ocala said a man responsible for a deadly shooting is now behind bars.

Officers arrested 23-year-old Zy’Wantre Lester on Wednesday.

They said he shot and killed 34-year-old McKenzie Roundtree.

His body was found in a vacant lot on Dec. 22.

Investigators said several witnesses gave them the information they needed to make the arrest.

Lester is now facing first-degree murder charges.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP(7867).

