Man arrested after deadly shooting in vacant lot in Ocala, police say

OCALA, Fla. — Police in Ocala said a man responsible for a deadly shooting is now behind bars.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Officers arrested 23-year-old Zy’Wantre Lester on Wednesday.
They said he shot and killed 34-year-old McKenzie Roundtree.
Watch: Man dies, 3 others injured after Brightline train strikes SUV in Melbourne
His body was found in a vacant lot on Dec. 22.
Investigators said several witnesses gave them the information they needed to make the arrest.
Watch: Crash splits car in 2 in Orange County
Lester is now facing first-degree murder charges.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP(7867).
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group