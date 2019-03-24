Man arrested after dispute at Oviedo dance competition

OVIEDO, Fla. - One man is in custody after police said a "domestic violence" dispute spilled onto a school's campus.
It happened at Lawton Chiles Middle School Saturday evening.
Oviedo Mayor Dominic Persampiere said two people started fighting before someone struck a vehicle with their car.
One person was taken into custody, but their identity has not yet been released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
