Man arrested after hitting two pedestrians in traffic crash, police say

APOPKA, Fla. - Apopka police said a driver hit and killed a pedestrian and hurt another early Sunday.
Around 4 a.m., police said, officers responded to Main Street and McGee Avenue in reference to a traffic crash involving a SUV and two pedestrians.
When emergency services arrived on scene, they found a man dead and a woman in critical condition.
Police said the driver fled the scene.
Investigators were able to track down the driver, identified as Jesus Bolanos Rodriguez.
Bolanos Rodriguez was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury and driving without a license.
Bolanos Rodriguez was transported to the Orange County Jail for processing.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}