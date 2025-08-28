Man arrested after shooting at 3 officers eating dinner outside Winter Springs church, police say

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Police officers in Winter Springs said a man was arrested after shooting at them as they were eating dinner outside of a church.

The incident happened Tuesday night at Church 434.

The three police officers said they had to take cover because bullets started flying.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Police said Orlando resident Devin Williams had the gun they believed fired those shots, along with another gun reported stolen out of Orlando.

Williams was arrested on several charges, including three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Police said Williams told them he was a “little drunk” and had seen the officers at the church and wanted to “get their attention.”

“There are several times throughout a career when you have to question humanity. This was one of those incidents,” said Winter Springs Police Chief Matt Tracht. “Our officers performed flawlessly and took this individual into custody within a minute of the shooting. We recovered two guns, one of which was stolen from Orlando. This individual did succeed in getting our attention and will hopefully spend a long time incarcerated.”

